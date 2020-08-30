‘Dancing With the Stars': Gleb Savchenko's Partner Seemingly Revealed

✖

The full cast for Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars has yet to be revealed (the full announcement will be made on Sept. 2 on Good Morning America). However, Just Jared obtained photos from outside of the DWTS studio that may have just shed some light on the first celebrity-pro pairing for the upcoming season. Based on those photos, it appears as though professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is going to be paired up with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

On Saturday, Stause was spotted heading into the DWTS studio for dance practice. She was joined at the studio by Savchenko, who first competed on the ABC series in Season 16. Savchenko reached the finals on Season 28, coming in fourth place with his partner, country singer Lauren Alaina. While DWTS has not officially confirmed the full cast for the upcoming season nor have they revealed any celebrity-pro pairings just yet, based on these photos, it appears as though Stause and Savchenko will be hitting the dance floor together when the next season of the competition premieres on Sept. 14.

E! News previously reported that Stause was in talks to compete on Season 29 of DWTS. Additionally, other celebrities who are slated to appear in the competition include Anne Heche, Vernon Davis, and Jesse Metcalfe. It was previously reported that Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean would be joining the series, as well. On Twitter, he confirmed the news by posting a selfie from a dance studio and wrote, "We're going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season's cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you!"

In June, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first celebrity who was confirmed to be joining the cast of DWTS. The reality star received the news from host Chris Harrison during her appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, a special series that saw former contestants recalling their time on the ABC franchise. Bristowe, who has been vocal about wanting to appear on DWTS, later spoke with Entertainment Tonight, telling the publication that she was pleasantly surprised to hear the news for the first time during her appearance on the program. "I love that I will always be able to look back on that moment and it was... really, really special," she said. "I just think it goes to show if you really are into it and you are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want — and as long as you are a good person doing those things — even if it takes five years, something good will come from it."