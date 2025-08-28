‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds New Pro Ahead of Season 34

Dancing With the Stars is getting a Swiftie twist in Season 34!

Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, is the newest pro on the ABC dance competition following his role in the pop star’s record-breaking Eras Tour last year.

“I traveled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage for Dancing With the Stars,” Ravnik said in a recorded statement on Thursday’s Good Morning America. “Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it.”

In addition to his work with Swift on her Eras Tour, Ravnik also appeared in the “Cruel Summer” singer’s concert film, The Eras Tour Movie, and has danced with celebs including Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars, and Paula Abdul. The dancer also performed during the 97th Academy Awards.

Dancing With the Stars will reveal the full cast of pros and celebrities on Good Morning America on Sept. 3. The show has previously announced four celebrity contestants who will be taking to the dance floor this season: Robert Irwin, conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin; social media influencer Alix Earle; and two Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Jan Ravnik at the Universal Dance Awards 2019

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, is another celebrity who is reportedly set to compete on Season 34, as per a report this week from PEOPLE.

Both Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning as hosts for the upcoming season, as are judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Last season, The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei became the first male Bachelor Nation star to win the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+.