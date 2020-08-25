'Dancing With the Stars': Carole Baskin in Talks to Join, and 'Tiger King' Fans Can't Believe It

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on Sept. 14. But, as of right now, the full cast for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. On Monday, E! News reported that Carole Baskin of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness fame is in talks to join the season. Naturally, due to the controversy surrounding Baskin, Tiger King fans are weighing in with their thoughts about this possible casting decision.

E! News reported that producers are in talks with Baskin at the moment. So, it's unclear whether or not she will officially become a part of Season 29 of DWTS. The ABC series is reportedly also in talks with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and actor Anne Heche. Additionally, DWTS reportedly approached world-renowned immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about appearing on the reality show. However, he is said to have declined and will not be on the upcoming season.

Regardless of whether she makes it onto the DWTS stage, Tiger King fans are already weighing in on her possible appearance on the season. And, unsurprisingly, they had plenty to say about the topic.