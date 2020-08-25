'Dancing With the Stars': Carole Baskin in Talks to Join, and 'Tiger King' Fans Can't Believe It
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on Sept. 14. But, as of right now, the full cast for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. On Monday, E! News reported that Carole Baskin of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness fame is in talks to join the season. Naturally, due to the controversy surrounding Baskin, Tiger King fans are weighing in with their thoughts about this possible casting decision.
E! News reported that producers are in talks with Baskin at the moment. So, it's unclear whether or not she will officially become a part of Season 29 of DWTS. The ABC series is reportedly also in talks with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and actor Anne Heche. Additionally, DWTS reportedly approached world-renowned immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about appearing on the reality show. However, he is said to have declined and will not be on the upcoming season.
Regardless of whether she makes it onto the DWTS stage, Tiger King fans are already weighing in on her possible appearance on the season. And, unsurprisingly, they had plenty to say about the topic.
Shocked
prevnext
CAROLE BASKIN .... on dancing w the stars....stfu https://t.co/sOn6sdv8aw— Dara (@daraemma_) August 25, 2020
Interested
prevnext
Carole Baskin on #DWTS? pic.twitter.com/p2WnRZPDgW— Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) August 24, 2020
Won't Tune In
prevnext
If carole baskin is gonna be on dancing with the stars then I’m not watching— Breanna Catherine (@Baby_breeeee) August 25, 2020
Not Here For It
prevnext
IKYFL about Carole! Y’all didn’t learn anything from last season I guess! https://t.co/wqOle10sLP— legitEST stan | BLM (@niecyt993) August 24, 2020
Stunned
prevnext
Carole Baskin might be on Dancing with the Stars. I-— lavenderlemonada (@lavenderliquor) August 25, 2020
Blaming The Fans
prevnext
I really hate ya’ll for obsessing so much over Tiger King lol https://t.co/M9O3sFDWAl— Keziah 💎 (@keziaharnold) August 25, 2020
Disappointed
prev
I'm just gonna say please @DancingABC do not put Carole Baskin on your show.. PLEASE!!!!— Alyssa Carlton (@alyssa_carlton) August 24, 2020