Dan Aykroyd Serves up Chills as Narrator for Travel Channel's 'Hotel Paranormal' in Eerie, Exclusive Clip

Embracing his love for all things in the realm of unexplained phenomena, acclaimed actor, writer and producer Dan Aykroyd is lending his voice to the eerie new Travel Channel series, Hotel Paranormal, set to premiere July 11 at 10 p.m. ET. Following a collection of terrifying true stories detailed by those who have come face-to-face with supernatural guests, PopCulture.com has your spine-tingling exclusive first look ahead of this weekend's premiere and you'll want to keep the lights on!

In the chilling sneak peek of the premiere episode, "Paranormal Predator," Aykroyd details the story of journalist Patricia Stark, who fights for her life against the forces of a supernatural assailant while staying at a quiet New England inn in 2014 before a shoot the next day.

"Exorcism can force dark spirits away, they can also be set free by accident," Aykroyd narrates at the start of the clip over scenes of a dark, insidious bed and breakfast bearing several secrets. "Her isolated hotel is stately and grand. What Patricia's about to discover is that she may be the only registered guest, but she's definitely not alone."

In an interview with Stark, the reporter shares how as a professional often traveling alone, it can admittedly be scary. "You're always keenly aware that you're a woman alone and you need to be on guard," she said in the confessional. "This was probably the first time I stayed in an entire building as the only guest. So I was on more guard than usual I would say. I really do a thorough check of any room that I ever stay in because then I sleep better." Aykroyd goes on to describe how "whatever's in the room with her is beyond lock and key."

The episode also features two other stories: traveling salesman, Potus Frank Ramierez, possessed by the spirit of a murderer at a motel in a story that went viral in 2017; and a set of teenagers who accidentally unleash an ancient evil at a European hostel and face some frightening hauntings during their 2014 trip.

From objects flying across rooms to ancient spirits trapped in lobbies to demonic guests, the show will broadcast 10 one-hour episodes each week with the Canadian actor's narration complementing the real-life encounters through dramatic re-creations and paranormal expert insights.

In a press release provided by the network, the Ghostbusters star goes on to cite his love and enthusiasm for the genre, which stems from the 68-year-old's own paranormal interests. "As a longtime believer in ghosts, I think the incredible encounters we're highlighting on Hotel Paranormal will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal." He goes on to share how he is "excited" to lend his voice to the series to share these "gripping real-life ghost stories," many of which take place in our own backyard.

Hotel Paranormal premieres July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel. The series is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company for Travel Channel. For more on all things paranormal and supernatural, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!