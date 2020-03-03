‘Paranormal Activity 7’ Coming Soon

There’s still some life left in the Paranormal Activity franchise. While The Ghost Dimension, which was released in 2015, was reported to be the final film of the horror saga, there’s at least one more film coming. Speaking to The Evolution of Horror podcast on Thursday, producer Jason Blum confirmed that Paranormal Activity 7 is officially a go.

“We are doing a new Paranormal Activity, we have Chris Landon,” Blum said according to Bloody Disgusting. “He’s coming up with Paranormal Activity 7.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

Landon is a veteran of the haunted house franchise, writing the scripts for Paranormal Activity 2, 3 and 4. He also directed 2014’s installment The Marked Ones and helmed both Happy Death Day movies, as well as directed the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U.

News of a seventh Paranormal Activity was last reported back in November, which even gave it a release date of March 19, 2021, though there’d been talk of it happening since June. At the time, Paramount Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos spoke at the CineEurope conference that they were “partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity.”

While the news will be welcome by horror fans eager to return to the series, which combines haunted house tropes with a found-footage style, Blum didn’t seem too eager to return to the series when he spoke to USA Today back in 2015.

“It’s coming to an end. This is it, the finale,” Blum said at the time. “We’re saying it before the movie opens. We’re not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way. We couldn’t go just teasing. All the questions that everyone has asked from the past Paranormal Activity films: What does Tobi look like? What’s the backstory to the families?”

“These questions have been teased out. Now they will be answered,” he added.

2015’s The Ghost Dimension followed The Fleeges, a family new to the Paranormal Activity universe. When the family moves into a house, they discover a video camera and a box of tapes in the garage. After gazing through the camera’s lens, they realize they can see the supernatural activity happening all around them. The film ended up grossing $78.9 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.