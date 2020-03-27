‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With ‘Healthy’ Post

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has her followers suspecting she’s expecting after the Counting On star used a questionable hashtag on a sweet video with 1-year-old daughter Felicity last week. Taking on a musical social media challenge started by husband Jeremy Vuolo’s mother, Jinger showed off her skills on the piano alongside a very interested Felicity, who tried to get in on the action as her mom played “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

“Joining in on @swan4kids_pa challenge to play ‘He’s got the whole world in His hands,’” she captioned the video, challenging sister Jana Duggar and Bringing up Bates star Erin Paine to do the same. What drew a side-eye from her followers, however, as first noticed by InTouch Weekly, was the odd hashtag Jinger added in her caption — #healthyfitpregnancy. While the TLC personality was quick to edit her caption and delete the hashtag, that didn’t stop her followers from wondering why she had included it to begin with, as it had nothing to do with previous posts in the challenge.

“I think Jinger is pregnant again,” one person commented, as another asked alongside an eye roll emoji, “I’m confused by the hashtag. Are you expecting?”

Another follower stepped in to defend Jinger, but was reminded by other followers that it was her hashtag usage that had invited the line of questioning. “Jinger’s NOT Pregnant please stop saying she is look up the Vuolos and you’ll find out Jinger isn’t pregnant,” one user commented.

Replying to the original comment, another person clarified, “People are asking because of the hashtag that was snuck in there.”

Jinger and Jeremy have yet to announce if they are expecting, but there is another Duggar baby on the way from Jinger’s sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who announced earlier this month that she and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child after a devastating miscarriage last year.

“Yes… it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again!” Joy wrote on Instagram March 18. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” Giving a more detailed look at her pregnancy on the couple’s YouTube channel, the TLC personality revealed the couple would be having a little girl and that the due date was Aug. 19.

