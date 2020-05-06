'Counting On': Jill Duggar Reveals Major Career Update About Husband Derick Dillard

Derick Dillard is marking a major milestone in his law school career as he wraps up his second year at the University of Arkansas on his path to becoming a lawyer. The Counting On alum's wife, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram, sharing a photo of her hubby with their two sons, 5-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel.

"....and....one hour ago this handsome papa wrapped up his second year of law school! Whoop! Whoop! Now he’s on 'break' for a couple weeks before summer classes and job start!" Jill captioned the photo, adding of the couple's side job, "And we are off to deliver [Grubhub] together now." The Dillard family's followers were quick to congratulate Derick for his accomplishments, with one writing, "Keep up the good work before you know it you will be done." Another added, "Congratulations!!!! Having faith helps and knowing that this too shall pass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 5, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

Derick first enrolled in law school in 2018, the same year TLC announced it would no longer film with him due to transphobic remarks he made about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. Since then, the family has distanced itself from the Duggars and Counting On, with Derick making a number of disturbing allegations on social media about the conditions under which the Duggar kids are pressured to film.

"We were made to believe we didn't have a choice and that we would be sued if we refused," Derick wrote in December 2019 on social media. "However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC. ...We were pressured to think that we were required to and that we would get sued if we didn't."

Seemingly referencing Jill's alleged molestation at the hands of brother Josh Duggar, Derick continued, "It's not going to look good for TLC when it's exposed that they pressured an abuse victim to continue filming when we tried to quit, just so they could continue with Jill & Jessa: Counting On after [19 Kids and Counting]."

As for the other Duggar siblings and their spouses, Derick speculated they could be facing a similar situation with their family. "If it's the same way it was for us, the others may be pressured into submission with threats of lawsuits, too deep into it/ dependent, or something else like that to speak up," he explained.