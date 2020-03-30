‘Counting On’: Derick Dillard Claims He and Jill Duggar Weren’t Allowed to Announce Life Events Outside ‘Official Channels’

Derick Dillard is continuing his war against TLC and the Duggar family in the press according to InTouch Weekly. The latest comes from a recent interview where Dillard claims that he and wife Jill Duggar weren’t allowed to share their personal life news, including pregnancy news, without going through “official channels.”

During the chat with Without a Crystal Ball on YouTube, Dillard continued to take aim at TLC and his in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The former reality star was featured in 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On alongside his wife until allegedly being fired from the series in 2017.

“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” Dillard said during the interview. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

He also made it clear that he and Jill Duggar felt like their lives were “out of control” in their own lives according to InTouch.

Your family relationships are affected to this extent that you are on board with the family business,” Dillard continued.

Dillard has been speaking out about misconceptions and rumors related to his family and the Counting On clan since the tail end of 2019. This includes Dillard claiming that he, along with wife Jill and their children, aren’t allowed at the Duggar home without Jim Bob being present.

“We’re not allowed in the house when [Jim Bob] isn’t there,” Dillard wrote in a reply on Instagram. “Jill even has to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted help, but Jill couldn’t provide assistance until we got it cleared from JB.”

He added that he was “made to believe” they had no choice and could face legal action. This was followed by other claims, murky comments, and criticism of TLC.

Dillard was reportedly fired from Counting On due to his insistence on being critical of fellow TLC star and transgender girl Jazz Jennings. This includes continuing to refer to Jennings by male pronouns.

“I think it’s important to have a mature discussion,” Dillard had said according to PEOPLE. “I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian. The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me. Jazz is being taken advantage of, as part of a larger agenda. I really have nothing against the kid and wish him all the best in life. I just hate seeing him used this way.”

TLC responded to the statements and continued statements by saying they had “no plans” to bring Dillard back to the show, hadn’t been featured for months, and were proud to share Jennings’ story on the network.