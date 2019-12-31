‘Counting On’: Derick Dillard Claims Duggar Children Are ‘Pressured’ Into Filming Family’s Show

Derick Dillard is spilling some serious drama going on with wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s family and some alleged behind-the-scenes details of filming Counting On. The former TLC personality didn’t shy away from sharing his perspective on his family’s relationship with the Duggars after a fan asked why he, Jill and their two sons celebrated Christmas apart from the rest of the Duggars on a Christmas Instagram post.

Claiming they are “not allowed” at the Duggar family home when Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, isn’t present, Derick noted to a follower, “Jill even had to ask [Jim Bob’s] permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with [Jim Bob].”

Derick continued that all of the Duggar family shows have exclusively been under Jim Bob’s contract, alleging, “he is the only one with a contract.”

As for why he and Jill continued to film 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On until just recently? Derick confided to a follower, “We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we would be sued if we refused. However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

He continued to another curious fan, “We were pressured to think that we were required to and that we would get sued if we didn’t.”

Seemingly referencing Jill’s alleged molestation at the hands of brother Josh Duggar, Derick continued, “It’s not going to look good for TLC when it’s exposed that they pressured an abuse victim to continue filming when we tried to quit, just so they could continue with Jill & Jessa: Counting On after [19 Kids and Counting].”

Derick doesn’t appear to think he and Jill are the only Duggar relatives who felt that same pressure.

“If it’s the same way it was for us, the others may be pressured into submission with threats of lawsuits, too deep into it/ dependent, or something else like that to speak up,” he explained.

The former TLC personality hasn’t shied away from criticizing his wife’s family or their reality show in the past, but he added in a separate comment that he isn’t trying to be petty, simply working to spread his truth.

“I haven’t trash talked,” he wrote, “just answered questions that others should know about us, so they’re no longer deceived like we were.”

Photo credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra