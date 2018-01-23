Derick Dillard Defends Views That Got Him Fired From TLC

Derick Dillard is standing by the transphobic views that got him fired by TLC.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s husband defended himself Sunday after being fired from Counting On due to his comments about transgender teen Jazz Jennings in November.

In the comment section of Dillard’s most recent Instagram, in which he advertised mugs for Cross Church College, user Travelingafar sounded off on the former TLC star’s controversial opinions on transgender people, abortion and politics.

“I’m glad Derick was fired from Counting On. Enough is enough with all of his nonsense,” they wrote.

But the 28-year-old father of two was quick to clap back with a claim that he was speaking for more than himself.

“@Travelingafar my view is no different than most Americans, but I just mentioned it…” he responded.

Dillard was fired in November from TLC after a series of bullying tweets about the 17-year-old star of I Am Jazz.

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” Dillard wrote in November. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”

Soon after, TLC released a statement.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Dillard seems to be fixated on the teen, tweeting again over the summer something about her gender identity.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Dillard tweeted in August in response to a promotional tweet for I Am Jazz. ” ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

Jennings, for her part, has not responded directly to Dillard’s comments.

“In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love,” Jennings wrote soon after Dillard’s November comments.

