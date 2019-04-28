‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Reacts to Brother Josh and Sister-In-Law Anna’s Pregnancy News

The Duggar family is growing again, and it’s not just the expectant parents who are excited about the baby news. Anna and Josh Duggar announced that they would be welcoming their sixth child this fall, as PEOPLE reported. The adorable announcement, posted on the couple’s shared Instagram, resulted in a congratulatory message from Jill and Derick Dillard.

Jill and Derick posted a photo of Anna, Josh, and their kids on their own Instagram. In the caption, the couple congratulated the expectant parents. Jill and Derick added that they were “So excited” about the impending arrival of yet another niece or nephew.

“Congrats guys!! So excited for y’all!!!!,” Jill and Derick captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Congrats guys!! So excited for y’all!!! 💕🤗👶🏻#littleduggars A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Apr 26, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

It’s unclear how Anna and Josh told members of the Duggar family they were having another child. It doesn’t appear any of the 19 Kids and Counting or Counting On stars were present when they told their five children. Jill and Derick only recently returned to Arkansas, where a majority of the Duggar family lives. The couple returned in August 2017 after living in Central America for some time, according to PEOPLE.

The TLC personalities announced that they were expecting again on Instagram on Friday. They shared a video of them giving their children letters cut out on paper to spell out the announcement. After all the letters were arranged in order, Josh confirmed to his kids, “Mommy’s going to have a baby!” The children then screamed in excitement, and Anna and Josh’s Instagram comments were flooded with positive messages from fans.

They also confirmed the exciting news in a statement to Us Weekly. The couple said in a statement that they “couldn’t be happier” about having another baby.

“We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the statement read. “We continually stand amazing by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

Anna and Josh currently have five kids: Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 19 months. The mom-of-five reflected on the birth of her youngest son in a recent Instagram post, in which she gushed about how “strong [and] determined” he is. She also wrote that it was “hard to believe it has been 18 months since we first held this little guy.”

“The joy of being a mommy and nurturing this little life along with his four siblings = a treasure!,” the former reality star said in her caption.