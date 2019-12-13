‘Counting On’ Fans Are Concerned About Anna Duggar’s Daughter Maryella’s Health in New Photo

Anna Duggar, the wife of former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, shared a new adorable photo of daughter Mayella on Instagram on Tuesday. Although many of the hundreds of comments she received were from fellow mothers wondering where Duggar got some of the accessories in the picture, there were a handful of Counting On fans who wondered if something was up with Maryella. The poorly-lit photo left some to wonder if she was ill.

“Several of you have asked about this outfit Maryella was wearing in Aunt [Jana Duggar]’s story. It’s from [KicKee Pants] they are my current favorite because they are adorable, super soft, and they still look good after multiple washes! What are some of your favorite brands for baby items and clothing?” Anna wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Maryella in a pink onesee, with a pink bow around her forehead and a pacifier dangling from her outfit. Thanks to the way the photo was lit, it appeared to one fan that she had jaundice.

“She’s beautiful; is it just the filter on the pic, or is she a little jaundice? Not judging or hating by any means, just an ER nurse with an eye for it lol,” the person wrote.

“I thought so too,” another wrote.

“I immediately thought the same but didn’t want to mention till someone else did,” another added.

Another fan told the first fan who brought up the subject that it was likely just a filter over the photo.

“Very well could just be a filter. It’s baby #6 I’m certain if she was jaundice she’d see it, or perhaps already has and she’s being treated. Was just my nursing eye thought,” the Instagram user noted.

Maryella was born on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. She is Duggar and Josh’s sixth child, following Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 2.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

The couple waited until the day after Thanksgiving to share the first photo of Maryella on Instagram. They posed Maryella under a sign reading “It’s a beautiful day to be born.”

“Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” Duggar wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!”

Last week, Duggar also shared a photo of her family gathered for their second annual Ugly Sweater Party. In 2018, Josh’s grandmother Mary Duggar was in attendance. Mary died in June, and Duggar paid tribute at this year’s party.

“We reflected on last year when Great-Grandma Mary Duggar was here with us and all the precious memories we made then,” she wrote. “A great reminder that we don’t always know what a year may hold…so cherish every moment this CHRISTmas season!”

