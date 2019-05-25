‘Counting On’: Did Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Skip Her Birthday Celebration?

Derick Dillard and Jill (Duggar) Dillard did not celebrate her birthday on May 17 together, but not because of any nefarious reason. Jill chose to celebrate her big day with a girls’ day out, while Dillard stayed home with the boys.

On May 17, the Duggar daughter celebrated her 28th birthday with her mother, Michelle Duggar and brother Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren, who also had her birthday that week. She shared a collection of photos from the big day, including one with all the female members of the Duggar family assembled at a restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Had fun celebrating my b’day (& Lauren’s @siandlaurenduggar) this week with the girls! Thanks [Derick Dillard] for keeping the boys during our girls day out!” Duggar wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 17, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

While Dillard was not there, he did share a sweet throwback photo from a trip to Lincoln Lake in Arkansas to mark Duggar’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my smoochie darling sweetie sweet muffin baby doll with cinnamon on top [Jill] This is where I brought you exactly 5 years ago today, and life with you has just gotten better each day since [smiley face emoticon] I love you with all my heart,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, also marked his daughter’s birthday on Facebook, sharing a collection of photos taken throughout Jill’s first 28 years.

“Happy Birthday, Jill! On this day 28 years ago, we had a beautiful baby girl with the sweetest smile,” Jim Bob wrote. “We loved you all the more the minute we laid eyes on you. We pray that God bless your life as a brand new year begins for you. Happy birthday, we love you!!!”

Jill’s birthday celebration came at a time when Counting On fans started speculating about a feud between Duggar and Dillard and the rest of the Duggar family. The couple moved to a new home, but it appeared as if none of their other family members helped with the move.

There was also speculation that something was up when some of the Duggar women did not share social media posts praising their mother. Jill did not skip out though, writing a passionate tribute to her mother.

“So grateful for my mom this Mother’s Day! She demonstrates what a selfless, joyful, patient mother should look like as she raised and continues to raise all 19 of us! She is the most loving person you’ll ever meet!” Duggar wrote. “She always takes time to invest in the life of her kids and is constantly looking for ways to bless others! I’m so grateful to have the most amazing mom in the world as my mom and a great role model for me and many others!”

If there is a feud between the Dillards and Duggars, they are doing a remarkable job at keeping it out of the public eye. Since Jill’s birthday, she has shared other photos of her family, including a note congratulating Lauren and Josiah on their upcoming baby.

Photo credit: Instagram