'Counting On': Derick Dillard Leaves Flirty Comment on Jill Duggar's Workout Post

✖

Derick Dillard isn't shying away from publicly showing his love for his wife. After Jill Duggar took to Instagram with a few workout photos of herself, the dad-of-two was quick to jump into the comments section with a flirty comment that ignited Counting On fans.

The fiery interaction was sparked after Duggar shared a gallery flaunting her workout style over the weekend. In the post, the 29-year-old former Counting On star donned various active wear ensembles as she worked up a sweat in fitted tops, leggings, and skirts. Among the flurry of comments the post sparked was one from her husband, who wrote, "Lookin' hot baby!" alongside a kissing face and fire amoji. While his comment drew a response from Duggar, who wrote back, "Aww. You da best," it also drew plenty of replies from fans. One person gushed, "why are y'all just so cute?!" Another dubbed Dillard"“a sweet husband." Somebody else quipped, "hey!! Get a room, you two! Lol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard)

The former Counting On stars haven't shied away from giving fans a more personal look at their relationship in recent years. Since leaving her family's TLC show, Duggar and her husband have distanced themselves her parents' ultra-conservative religious beliefs, choosing to use birth control and drink alcohol. In a June 2019 blog post, Duggar even raised eyebrows and shocked fans when she opened up about her and her husband's sex life. Shared to the Dillard Family website and titled "More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband," Duggar advised couples to have sex "3-4 times a week."

"You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol)," she wrote. "And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you're aways (sic) available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"

The post was followed up with one from Dillard titled "Hot Love: How to Love Your Wife Like You Mean It," in which he gave fans tips for being a better husband. At around the same time, the couple sparked shock, and some criticism, after revealing they used The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking, which Duggar later clarified was "a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version."

Duggar and Dillard married in June of 2014. They welcomed their oldest son, Israel David, in 2015. Their youngest child, son Samuel Scott, now 3, arrived in July of 2017.