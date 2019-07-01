Jill Duggar Speaks out After ‘Kama Sutra’ Backlash

After revealing that she and husband Derick Dillard like to spice things up in the bedroom with the help the Kama Sutra, Jill (Duggar) Dillard is backtracking her promotion of all things naughty and sticking to her family values. The Counting On star, who had shocked fans with her five-year anniversary post, recently claimed that she is choosing to “only promote biblical marriage.”

“For those who saw this post and all the comments about the Kama Sutra… We wanted to clarify!” Duggar addressed the backlash she faced on her Instagram Story, according to In Touch Weekly.

“(Note: We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she continued in the updated caption of her June, 26 post. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the [lens] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

“The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth,” she continued. “It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.)”

Duggar’s updated caption and response comes just days after she shocked fans of the conservative Duggar family with her post documenting her anniversary getaway to Branson, Missouri with her husband.

Although the couple had enjoyed innocent activities including an “amazing dinner” at the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, it was their bedtime activities that raised eyebrows when Duggar shared an image of The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking sitting on a table that also included the game Sweet Seduction.

“NSFD (not safe for Duggar),” one person joked.

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground,” another pointed out. “Just weird.”

“Am surprised you would read the Kama Sutra, it is Hindu. You are inviting Satan into your marriage,” another had commented.

“Some things should be private and that’s it,” added a fourth. “Especially while preaching modesty by Bible standards at the same time that you’re telling the world what you do inside your bedroom (with a Hinduist book) to thousands and thousands of people.”

However, the couple had also received an ample amount of support for breaking away from the norm of their family and opening up about the more intimate details of their relationship.