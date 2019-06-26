‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Reveals She and Husband Derick Dillard Used Kama Sutra, Bedroom Games During Anniversary Getaway

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard left the kids behind to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Branson, Missouri, and they pulled out a Kama Sutra book to spice things up in the bedroom.

The Counting On alums embarked on their romantic getaway over the weekend, and Duggar took the opportunity to document the special occasion for fans on social media, revealing that when the kids are away, the adults will play.

“We had a wonderful 5yr. anniversary weekend in Branson, MO,” she captioned a gallery of images. “We stayed at a bed and breakfast, then hung out at Silver Dollar City part of the time and saw our friends [Southern Raised] perform.”

After being surprised with an “amazing dinner” at the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, the couple retreated to their bedroom, where they cranked up the heat in their relationship with the help of some seduction games and The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking.

Sharing a black-and0white photo of the romantic evening, the couple’s steamy set up included a Kama Sutra massage oil candle, a plate of Skittles, and a game called Sweet Seduction with scorecard that had “Bedroom Edition” written across the top. The game, according to In Touch Weekly, is played by one person picking up an M&M with their mouth and then putting it in the other player’s mouth without using hands.

“Thanks [Dating Divas] for the fun games and ideas!” Duggar wrote. “If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!”

The sexy and candid snap came as a shock to many fans, who quickly took to the comments section.

“NSFD (not safe for Duggar),” one person joked.

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground,” another pointed out. “Just weird.”

“Kama sutra. wonder what JB thinks about that,” a third wrote. “More power to ya. Enjoy.”

This is far from the first time that Duggar has shocked her fans with NSFW information that is otherwise unexpected from the conservative TLC family, and it comes just weeks after she opened up about the intimiate details of her marriage. In a blog post titled “More Than Sex: How To Love Your Husband,” she advised couples to have sex “3-4 times a week.”