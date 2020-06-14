'Counting On' Alum Derick Dillard Claims There's a 'Brokenness' in Relationship With Jim-Bob Duggar

✖

Former Counting On star Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill (Duggar) Dillard, has made it clear over the years he does not see eye-to-eye with his father-in-law, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar. In his latest interview, Dillard said there is a "brokenness" in the relationship, which he would like to repair in the future. Dillard, 31, is now studying in law school and said he is still planning to write a book about his life with Jill.

Dillard told The Sun he can only visit the rest of the Duggar family if Jim Bob is there. This stipulation has made it "difficult" for them to spend more time with Jill's siblings. "We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come," he explained. He went on to say they "hope and pray God would restore relationships where there is brokenness" and the couple understands "that only God can change people's hearts and bring healing."

Meanwhile, Dillard is hoping to have a career in "public service" after he finishes law school. He is also looking to write a book about his family. "Although the book will be inspired by our own journey, the goal is for it to be relatable, in that it will examine themes that have haunted people for ages," Dillard told The Sun. Their story is "difficult, but it is not unique," Dillard added.

Dillard and his family left Counting On back in 2017. TLC fired Dillard after he published a series of transphobic tweets about Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC's I Am Jazz. Dillard apologized but has repeatedly claimed he was not fired by TLC and it was his decision alone to leave the show behind. In 2019, he said he and Jill left because Counting On clashed with his missionary work. Even though it has been almost three years since he left the show, he has continued to bash TLC and has kept his public feud with Jim Bob alive.

In March, Dillard told Without a Crystal Ball his family was not allowed to make major life news like pregnancy announcements without going through "official" channels. "We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice," Dillard explained. "If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble." Dillard and Jill married in June 2014 and are parents to two sons, Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 2.

Counting On will return for its next season on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET. According to TLC, the first episode will be an hour-long special on how the family is doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season will premiere the following week on July 7.