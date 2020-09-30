Coco Austin Unveils Rare Photo With Her Mom and Sister

✖

Coco Austin is paying tribute to the strong women in her life, sharing rare photos with mom Tina Austin and sister Kristy Austin that have her followers astounded at the family resemblance. The Ice Loves Coco star posed with her two family members on Instagram, celebrating their "beautiful bond" in the heartfelt caption while wishing her mom a happy birthday.

"Imma strong woman cuz a strong woman raised me!" she wrote in the caption. "Words can't express the unconditional love between a mother and daughter. There is a beautiful bond that my sister and I share with you mom! Happy Happy Birthday [Tina] to a wonderful loving person .. So glad im with you this year to celebrate." Coco's followers couldn't believe how much the trio looks like one another. "Can we just talk about how your mom could just totally be your older sister?" one person commented, as a second chimed in, "You guys all look like sisters!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Sep 29, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

Coco has been staying close to family over the past few months after father Steve Austin contracted COVID-19, being hospitalized after developing pneumonia in both lungs and requiring a breathing machine and a number of plasma treatments as one of his lungs began to collapse. She told Page Six in July, "I just want him to pull through. I've been sending as much love as I can but there's only so much I can do from a distance. I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go."

Austin said that the ordeal has her feeling like "my family is falling apart," explaining that while she initially traveled to Arizona to get away from the outbreak in New York and New Jersey, she felt "like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here." In July, she revealed her father was able to leave the hospital, but would be using oxygen for "who knows how long," and would possibly be facing health complications related to his COVID battle for the rest of his life.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, Ice-T said he hoped that his father-in-law's health battle would remind people to take COVID-19 seriously. "There are still non-believers," the rapper said. "I've made it through so much in my life, I don't want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I'm aware and I'm concerned and I'm cautious."