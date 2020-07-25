Coco Austin Reveals Dad Has Faced More Setbacks Amid COVID-19 Battle

✖

In early July, Coco Austin told her followers on social media that her father, Steve Austin, had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she also shared that two additional family members had tested positive for the illness. Now, Austin is giving her fans another update on her father's well-being, including a positive note about where he stands today.

On Instagram, Austin explained that her father originally got ill on Father's Day and that he was later admitted to the ICU that very same week. She went on to write that she was sharing her dad's story as a lesson for everyone because he previously thought that "Covid was a conspiracy" and never wore a mask. "Anyway, my dad whose name is Steve Austin who is 63 healthy buff guy with absolutely no underlying conditions developed Covid pneumonia in both lungs, and from there couldn't breathe and needed to be put on a oxygen machine," Austin cautioned. "Covid destroys your lungs and some people dont ever recover even when surviving this crazy virus."

Austin continued to explain that her father dealt with a variety of complications as he was battling COVID-19. She wrote that he was on a breathing machine and was given plasma treatments. One of her father's lungs also began to collapse, but he was able to recover from that. As of right now, Austin shared that her father is out of the hospital but that he is not completely recovered just yet. "Everyday is baby steps and im excited to say today was his first day back home, but not completely out of the woods," Austin added. "He is teathered to a oxygen machine for who knows how long. All I do know is your prayers and "Get Well"wishes hepled me and my family through this tough time and I deeply appreciate that from the bottom of my heart."

Austin originally took to Instagram in order to open up about her father's battle with COVID-19. At the time, she issued a message directly to those who believe that a similar situation can't happen to them. She also shared that two of her aunts had been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well. Austin wrote on social media, "For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it, also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time."