Ice-T Updates Fans on Wife Coco's Father After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and hip-hop legend Ice-T was the first to break the news about his wife Coco Austin's father being diagnosed with COVID-19. Steve Austin was admitted to the hospital in Arizona, one of the harder-hit states of the current wave, and Austin added that two additional family members were dealing with the disease.

Thankfully, there seems to be some improvement in her father's condition according to Ice-T's latest update. While things seemed very grim earlier in July, the latest shines some positivity onto the situation.

A message from Coco's aunt Sandra.. Her Father's sister.. Still recovering from her bout with Covid.. 'Appreciate Life' pic.twitter.com/6vIFcitB1Y — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 12, 2020

"He's finally improving.. 2 weeks in ICU. He's starting to breathe better on his own.. Needing less oxygen.. Still weak. But not as scary as it was the 1st week," Ice-T wrote in response to a fan seeking an update.

Other fans chimed in after the update to celebrate the good news and continue showing support to the actor and his wife. Many were prepared to send more positive vibes and prayers to the couple, while others were just delighted to hear the good news.

"Whoop, whoop! Glad to hear that. Still praying for him and the family," one fan wrote.

"Oh that is brilliant news, sounds like he is beating it. My sisters father in law went through the same thing and is home. This is great news for Coco," another added.

"Any good sign is great news though, hope he keeps improving, even if its baby steps," a third wrote.

For Coco Austin, the news has to be a great positive considering where she was just a week ago. In an interview after the news broke, Austin detailed how the illness has affected her family and the toll it seems to have taken.

"I just want him to pull through," Austin told Page Six. "I've been sending as much love as I can but there's only so much I can do from a distance. I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go." Austin said that the ordeal has her feeling like "my family is falling apart."

He’s finally doing better.. Still on Oxygen.. Fingers crossed. Says it’s the worst and scariest thing he’s ever been through in his life.. Basically suffocating... He said “Don’t play with this...!” Thanks for ALL your prayers and good wishes..🙏 https://t.co/69O80YlVaq pic.twitter.com/sTPxLIiean — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 12, 2020

Ice-T has been very vocal about the virus since the pandemic began, showing how it has been personal for him and he had already lost people to the disease. He also was quick to slam the people who felt the disease didn't affect them.

"People that say this s— aint real should get punched in the face.. This is not a Fn game," Ice-T wrote on Twitter. "So far I personally know 6 people that have been Killed by this virus.. Just because YOU may not know anyone.. Don't be stupid."