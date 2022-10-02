Christina Hall Reacts to Claims She's Exploiting Her Son for TV and Instagram

Christina Hall responded to her ex-husband Ant Anstead's allegations that she "exploited" their son Hudson by including him in her Instagram advertisements. Hall denied the claims in a court filing on Sept. 27, then shared a public statement on Instagram Sunday. The former Flip or Flop star said she has not featured their 3-year-old son in any Instagram ads since April after Anstead asked her to stop.

Early last week, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration focusing on Hall's Instagram posts featuring Hudson. In her Sept. 27 response, obtained by PEOPLE, Hall said the two stopped a hearing scheduled for that day to resume private mediation. The Christina on the Coast star believes Anstead's "intention was not to resolve this matter privately and amicably" from the beginning. Hall insisted she has "never exploited" Hudson, before going on to defend his participation in paid Instagram posts earlier this year.

"He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," Hall's document reads. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies." She said these moments were "organic" for Hudson and were only filmed with a cell phone, not with a full production team.

Hall also pointed out that she "repeatedly" agreed not to include Hudson on television or social media, but said Anstead wants to continue including Hudson in his own posts. "Hudson has not appeared in any of my Instagram endorsements since April 2022, when Ant asked me not to have him in them," Hall said. "I did not have a problem stopping, nor do I care to feature Hudson in any further endorsements."

The issue was "no longer relevant" because Anstead knew how Hall filmed her children from their time married, Hall wrote. She said Anstead "personally saw how the kids are very rarely filmed" and insisted she is not doing anything differently in regards to sharing images of her children on social media. Hall claims Anstead had no problem with Hudson appearing on camera before they split in 2021. She also said Anstead asked his ex-wife Louise Storey if his older children could be on television, but Storey declined.

Hall's documents included her own criticisms of Anstead. She noted that he was recently charged for during without a valid license since he only has a U.K. driver's license. "I have requested Ant provide me proof of a valid California driver's license, current vehicle registration, and insurance, and am awaiting those items to be provided by him," Hall wrote.

Despite their differences, Hall wrote that she has continued to support Hudson's relationship with his father. She was "thankful" that they both made accommodations for Hudson to spend time with his half-siblings. However, she was disappointed that Anstead decided to take some of their differences public. Hall expressed the same disappointment in her Sunday Instagram post.

"We agreed to resolve this custody matter privately and yet he continues to file publicly, proving his desire and need for the public's attention," Hall wrote, reports PEOPLE. "It is all quite disturbing and now that it is out in the public, it will be far more damaging to Hudson in the long run when he is old enough to see how this matter played out publicly." Hall also shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married realtor Joshua Hall in September.