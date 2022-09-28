Ant Anstead Claims Ex Christina Haack Is 'Exploiting' Their Son Amid Custody Case Hearing

Ant Anstead is firing some new claims at ex Christina Hall — formerly Christina Haack — amid their ongoing custody case, alleging that she is "exploiting" their 3-year-old son Harrison for paid content posts online. Us Weekly reports that, in new legal filings, Anstead, 43, has expressed concern about Harrison's exposure to social media and reality TV. "The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," Anstead stated, referring to Hall's, 39, upcoming new reality series.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth," he continued. "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."

Anstead went on to explain that there have been some issues he and Hall have been able to come to agreements on "without the need for court" intervention, however, he feels Hudson's involvement with reality TV is a big "unresolved issue." He then referenced a recent tragic example of reality TV having a tragic impact on a child. "One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating," Anstead said, then referring to the death former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey. "I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme." Posey tragically died by suicide at the age of 16, in May 2022.

In late April, it was reported that Anstead has accused Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claimed, at the time, that she had only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months. In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead and Hall first began dating in 2017. They married in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. The couple separated in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021. The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, with Anstead telling PEOPLE last year, "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa." Later in 2021, Hall told the outlet, "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."