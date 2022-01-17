Christina Haack Addresses Criticism of Relationship Following Major Move With Fiance

Christina Haack has addressed some recently criticism of her new relationship, following a possible major move with her fiancé Josh Hall. In a new Instagram post, Haack shared a photo of her and Hall at the beach. In the post caption, PEOPLE reported that Haack called out those who feel she and Hall moved quickly with their romance by writing, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.” It seems Haack has since edited the caption to removed her comment and only include a series of emojis.

The post has garnered a lot of comments from fans of the Christina on the Coast star, with one follower writing, “All that matters is how you both feel and those sweet kids of yours. Everything else is just noise. Ignore it as life is [too] short.” Someone else added, “Good thing we don’t have to worry about what others think!” The new post comes after another photo Haack posted of herself and Hall, wherein she initially included the date “1.14.22,” sparking speculation that the two may have already secretly married. She later changed that caption as well, with it now reading, “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In September 2020, Haack announced that she Ant Anstead had separated. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

Anstead recently revealed that he’s been dating actress Renee Zellweger, after the pair had been rumored to have a romantic connection. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. “Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead explained. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Anstead’s Joyride co-host Cristy Lee jumped in as well, joking, “I mean, honestly I’m disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards. I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’” Lee added, “But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”