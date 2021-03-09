Christina Haack Attends Best Friend's Wedding With Daughter Taylor and Son Brayden Amid Divorce

✖

Christina Haack and her family was right by best friend Cassie Zebisch's side as the publicist married husband James Schienle Saturday at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. HGTV star Haack (formerly Anstead) looked beautiful in a champagne-colored Walter Collection gown as she watched her longtime friend and frequent Christina on the Coast co-star walk down the aisle.

Haack's 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, were also in attendance as two of Zebisch's six flower girls and four ring bearers, the bride told PEOPLE. The Flip or Flop star shared photos of her own from the celebration, posing with her bestie as she gushed over her big day. "Most beautiful wedding EVER. So much love in the air. My best friend is married!!!!!" Haack wrote on Instagram Saturday. "My best friend's wedding. The most selfless, inspirational, fun, beautiful human to exist. Cassie I love you… I carry your heart… I carry it in my heart."

Zebisch has been with Haack all the way after the mother-of-three announced her split from second husband Ant Anstead in September. The couple had been married less than two years before calling things off, and share 18-month-old son Hudson London. Following the announcement, Haack shared on Instagram that she "never thought" she would be going through a divorce twice.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she added in September, explaining that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow." While she knew some people may "judge" her and "throw around rumors" about her life, the reality personality owned being "messy," "real" and "working on healing." She added of her support system, "I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.

Just last month, Haack reverted to her maiden name, sharing on social media that she chose to change her moniker to honor late grandmother, Mildred "Biddy" Haack. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to," The Wellness Remodel author shared of her grandmother's lasting impact on her life. "She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day."