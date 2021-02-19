Christina Anstead Reverts Back to Maiden Name With Instagram Tribute to Grandmother

✖

Christina Anstead continued cutting her ties from estranged husband Ant Anstead on Instagram this week by changing her username to Christina Haack. She also celebrated the Haack family on Wednesday by sharing a photo of her grandmother, Mildred "Biddy" Haack, who taught her the meaning of "unconditional love." The Flip or Flop star, 37, and Anstead announced their split last fall and Haack filed for divorce in November.

Haack included two photos in the post. The first one shows Mildred and her father, taken when her father was an infant. The second photo shows Haack, her younger brother, and Mildred. Haack said her grandmother was her "greatest influence" when growing up. "She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family’s farm and we would stay up all night talking," Haack wrote. "She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life."

"Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgment," Haack continued. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day." At the end of her post, she said she was "taking back" her family's name and believes her grandparents are "smiling from above."

Haack first listed "Christina Haack" as her name late last month. However, her big change this week was dropping "@christinaanstead" for "@christinahaack." Haack and Anstead, 41, were married for less than two years when she announced plans to split in September 2020. She filed for divorce two months later. They are parents to Hudson London Anstead, who was born in September 2019. Haack gained fame on HGTV's Flop or Flop when she was married to Trek El Moussa, with whom she shares son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10.

El Moussa and Haack continue to have a professional relationship though, as they still host Flip or Flop. Haack also stars in the discovery+ series Christina: Stronger by Design, while El Moussa fronts Tarek's Flip Side. They also have a close relationship outside work. On Friday, Haack shared a photo from a ski trip with El Moussa's mother, Dominique El Moussa-Arnould. "Modern Family. Thank you, Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!" Haack wrote in the caption. Haack even tagged El Moussa's fiancee, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.