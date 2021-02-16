Christina Anstead Shares Quote About 'Loving Yourself' on 1st Valentine's Day After Ant Anstead Divorce

✖

Christina Anstead embraced self-love Sunday as she celebrated her first Valentine's Day since her split from husband Ant Anstead in September. The HGTV star reposted a quote by Lewis Howes to her Instagram on her Instagram Stories, reports PEOPLE, that encouraged her followers to love themselves as they move forward and progress into the "best version" of themselves.

"Heal your past. Love yourself for how far you've come. And live in gratitude for how much you have. It's important to work hard and become the best version of yourself. But having fun, being kind to others and loving yourself is what it comes down to. Always remember that," the quote read.

Christina spent her Valentine's Day in Utah, hitting the slopes with some friends as well as daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. Also on the trip was El Moussa's mom, who posed with her former daughter-in-law and grandson in the snow for a sweet Instagram photo. "Modern Family," Christina captioned the photo, tagging her ex's fiancée, Heather Rae Young. "Thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!"

Christina's ex-husband Ant spent the day at the beach with the former couple's 1-year-old son, Hudson. He wrote on Instagram of the holiday Sunday, "And now these three remain; Faith/ Hope/ Love/ But the greatest of these is love. Happy valentine..." The Christina on the Coast star announced in September that she and Ant would be splitting after less than two years of marriage and officially filed for divorce and joint custody of Hudson in November.

Following her announcement, Christina wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post that she "never thought" she would go through two divorces. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she wrote in September, adding that "instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," the reality personality added. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."