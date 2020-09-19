Tarek El Moussa Shares Photo of His 'Everything' Amid Ex Christina Anstead's Breakup

✖

Amidst news that his ex-wife Christina Anstead split from her husband, Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share some a happy post of his own. On Friday, El Moussa posted a photo of his "everything," which included a snap of himself, his fiancée and Selling Sunset star Heather Young, and the two children that he shares with Christina, Taylor and Brayden. El Moussa and Young became engaged at the end of July after one year of dating.

El Moussa, Young, and the Flip or Flop star's two young children are all smiles in the snap. In the post, El Moussa and Young pose behind the youngsters as they prepare to go on a bike ride. Alongside the photo, El Moussa wrote, "My everything," and included a slew of red heart emojis to boot. He also included a couple of hashtags to go along with the lovely photo, as he added, "family" and "love."

As previously mentioned, El Moussa and Young marked a major moment in their relationship recently. At the end of July, El Moussa popped the question to the Netflix personality during a boat trip to Catalina Island in California. The HGTV personality later spoke to PEOPLE about the proposal, telling the publication that the location is a "special place" for the pair and that they "love to be on the boat together." He also explained the reason why he chose an eight-carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond sparkler to propose to Young with. "The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," he said about the piece of jewelry. "I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”

While El Moussa is moving on in a major way with Young, on Friday, it was reported that his ex-wife, Christina, was separating from her husband, Ant Anstead. Christina and Ant wed back in December of 2018 and share one son, Hudson, together. Christina took to Instagram in order to announce the news. She posted a photo of the former couple at the beach and wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."