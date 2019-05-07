Christina El Moussa Shares New Photos From ‘Winter Wonderland’ Wedding to Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa is cherishing every moment from her magical “winter wonderland” wedding to husband Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram Thursday to share the latest professional photos from the big day in a stunning carousel of snaps.

The first image showed El Moussa and Anstead sharing a kiss in front of a classic car, which they might have taken as their ride out of the ceremony and party at their home; followed by a series of snaps including their children, families and shots from the reception.

“12.22.18 such an amazing, emotional, incredible day for us and our 4 kids. Getting married at our home under the full moon couldn’t have been more magical. Love you [Ant Anstead] and our blended family… love doing this life with you.”

El Moussa and Anstead married in a secret “winter wonderland” ceremony at their home in Newport Beach back in late December. The couple kept the ceremony a secret from press and wedding guests, asking 70 of their friends and family to meet at their house to take a charter bus to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Wedding photographer Rich Lander also shared a sweet photo of the couple on social media Thursday, that showed the couple in a sweet pose while sitting in stunning outdoor hanging chairs.

“One of my favorite images from [Christina Anstead] and [Ant Anstead] gorgeous wedding day! So much fun being a part of their special day!” he wrote on the caption of the sweet post.

The couple exchanged vows and reportedly had a ceremony where their kids were heavily involved. El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek, and Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE about the wedding. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added. “Everything we wanted.”

The couple the spent the start of 2019 bonding in Bora Bora for their honeymoon.

El Moussa split with husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek in 2016 following a dramatic fight. Despite the past, Tarek told fans on social media that he was genuinely happy for his ex-wife.

He also called out “bulls–” articles describing him as “devastated and depressed.”

“First time I’ve spoken about this — Christina got married, yes,” El Moussa told fans on his Instagram Story at the time. “I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Christina Anstead