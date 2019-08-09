Christina Anstead Tells Husband Ant She’s Ready to Pick a Baby Name With 35-Week Pregnancy Photo

As Christina Anstead nears the end of her pregnancy, she and husband Ant still have to pick out a name for their baby, the Flip or Flop star admitted while showing off her 35-week baby bump on Instagram Thursday. Posing in her bathroom wearing cute black leggings and a gray tank, Christina wrote, “35 weeks – [Ant Anstead] time to pick a baby name” and adding a clock emoji.

Despite being called out on social media, the Wheeler Dealers co-host seems to be just as stuck as ever, commenting with a number of shocked and shrugging emojis, “I still have NO IDEA!!”

Christina has been keeping people updated with her pregnancy since announcing in March she and her new husband were expecting a baby boy.

“This week, the baby is the size of a coconut,” she wrote just last week on her 34-week update, adding an ultrasound of the little boy covering his face with his hand. “No photos please,” Christina wrote.

The HGTV star is already mom to daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayson, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, but her third pregnancy has been significantly easier than her second, which followed after a miscarriage and two unsuccessful in vitro fertilization attempts.

Christina told PEOPLE that shortly after her December wedding to Ant, she visited an acupuncturist to help her deal with stress, which she credits as helping her get pregnant so easily.

“I explained to the woman that I had polycystic ovaries. She told me, ‘Oh, I used to have that too. I think I can help.’ She did some needle work, and six days later we conceived,” she told the outlet, admitting that while she can’t prove the alternative medicine helped her get pregnant, “I just find it fascinating.”

