Christina Anstead Snaps Photo With Husband Ant on Their ‘First Time’ Alone Since Anniversary

Christina Anstead and husband Ant are getting some much-needed time to themselves to celebrate their first wedding anniversary — even if it comes about a month after the actual date! The Flip or Flop star and her husband may be busy at home with 4-month-old son Hudson and their four children from previous relationships, but Sunday managed to sneak away for a few hours of alone time.

“Mom + Dad took a little time for ourselves yesterday – electric bike ride to fashion island (where we watched the movie Bombshell -so good),” Christina captioned a sweet selfie on their bikes. “It’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary.”

While Christina said she knows it’s “not good obviously” that the two haven’t been able to get time together without the children, she admitted, “I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one with me time but it’s been [Ant] and I who haven’t had much of that.”

“We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do,” she continued, vowing, “Time to make sure I make this a priority.”

Christina and Ant definitely have been keeping busy since marrying in December 2018, welcoming their first son together in September. The HGTV personality recently opened up about her journey to get back to good health-wise while being a new mom all over again and suffering from Hashimoto’s disease and polycystic ovary syndrome.

“After babies those of us with autoimmune issues – our bodies go into shock – so important to stay on top of it,” Christina told a fan in her Instagram comments in a recent video.

Christina and her ex-husband, Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, are also parents to Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9. Ant, a British television host, has two children from a previous relationship, Amelie Rose, 16, and Archie, 13.

