Christina Anstead Steps out for First Time Since Announcing Split From Husband Ant Anstead

On Friday, Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead announced that they were separating after almost two years of marriage. The news came as a major shock to the couple's fans and friends alike. Now, in light of this news, Christina has been spotted for the first time since making this split announcement.

Christina was spotted out in Orange County, California on Monday afternoon, per E! News. An eyewitness said that she was still wearing her wedding ring during the outing. The Flip or Flop host was seen in oversized sunglasses, dark jeans, and a black top as she grabbed lunch and went on a series of errands. As previously mentioned, Christina's outing came a few days after she broke the news that she and Ant were going their separate ways. The former couple wed in December 2018. While the two both have children from previous relationships, they also share one-year-old son Hudson together.

Christina took to Instagram to announce the pair's split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote, captioning a photo of the former couple at the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Not only did the news of their split come as a shock to their fans, but it reportedly came as a shock to their friends, as well. A source told Life & Style that "no one saw this coming," in reference to Christina and Ant's split. Although the news was surprising, they went on to note that it seemed as though the two were growing apart for some time now.

"I'm hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart," the source said. "They're very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting." The same insider went on to say that there is still love between the former couple, but that they decided that it was best to split. "It's very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other," they continued. "The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn't going to be a lifetime marriage." The insider added, "The crazy thing is that on the outside, they looked like the perfect couple. It just goes to show that you just never know what's going on behind closed doors.