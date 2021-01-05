Christina Anstead's New Series 'Christina: Stronger by Design' Trailer Released

✖

Christina Anstead is giving fans a more intimate look at her personal life with her new series, Christina: Stronger by Design, now airing on the new Discovery+ streaming service. In a new trailer for the show shared by PEOPLE, the HGTV star, 37, shares how she and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa co-parent their two kids and work side-by-side following their 2018 divorce. Watch the trailer here.

Anstead, who shares son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, with El Moussa, 39, says in the trailer that she and the kids "recently did a project where we wrote out all the things we want to leave behind in 2020 and what we want to bring into 2021." One of the things the interior designer wanted to leave behind was "living my life based on others' opinions," while something she wanted to bring into the year is "new adventures."

It's been a tough year for Anstead, who in September shared she had split with husband Ant Anstead following their December 2018 wedding, in which they tied the knot less than a year before adding son Hudson, 15 months, to their family. In the Stronger by Design trailer, the mother-of-three said of 2020 that she has "taken this year to really dive deep into releasing past traumas and getting to know me again and what makes me happy."

The new show is "about exploring all the things I'm doing to enrich my mind, body and soul," Anstead continues. "You'll see me visit my acupuncturist, explore different forms of naturopathy, do yoga and strategize about the next stages of my wellness journey." Fans will also be invited into her home to see how the author gets her day started, as well as chats about her future with friends Cassie Zebish and Shannon Houston. Stronger by Design has four themed episodes, which deal with life, friends and family (episode 1); beauty (episode 2); health and wellness (episode 3); and home design (episode 4).

El Moussa also has his own show on Discovery+ called Tarek's Flip Side, which gives an insider look at his relationship with fiancée Heather Rae Young, as well as their wedding plans. El Moussa will also try to spark daughter Taylor's love of the family house flipping business to see if it will inspire her to pick up an early love of it. Christina: Stronger by Design and Tarek's Flip Side are both streaming now on Discovery+.