Christina Anstead Puts Fan Fears to Ease After Concerns Over HGTV Star's Weight

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead noticed some fans were commenting on her weight on Instagram, so she sought to ease their concerns in a brief Instagram Story clip Friday. The HGTV star said she is doing fine and is back to her normal weight after her youngest son, Hudson London Anstead, was born in September 2019. Anstead's fans have seen her go through major life changes in the past few months, since she filed for divorce from Hudson's father, Ant Anstead, in November 2020.

"So, people are commenting that I look really skinny and that I need to eat," Anstead said from her car. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed. You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So, don't worry. Everything is fine." To drive the point home, Anstead added a caption to the post, reading, "Chill people. I eat, and I eat healthily."

Anstead's video came quickly after she shared a mirror selfie Friday afternoon, showing an almost all-black outfit. While a few praised her look, others asked her if something was wrong because she looked skinny in the picture. "Guys stop bashing her and weight shamming she’s always been this tiny... it doesn’t mean she has an eating disorder," one fan wrote in Anstead's defense.

Anstead and Ant, a British host best known for Wheeler Dealers, married in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson in September 2019. A year later, Anstead announced they were breaking up, and she filed for divorce two months later. Recently, Anstead took steps to move on from Ant on social media by deleting photos with him and reverting to her maiden name on Instagram. Although her handle is still @christinaanstead, she changed her name above her bio to read "Christina Haack." Anstead also had "Still I Rise," the first line of a Maya Angelou poem, tattoed on her back.

Meanwhile, Ant has openly discussed how difficult it was for him to move on. He told PEOPLE in December this was not his decision. "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully," he told the magazine. "I had so much love for her."

While Anstead moves on from her divorce, she continues to work with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, for HGTV's Flip or Flop. The two are also parents to daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. They recently filmed a fifth season of Flip or Flop, which will debut later this year. Anstead also stars in Christina: Stronger by Design and El Moussa stars in Flip Side. Both spin-offs are available to stream on discovery+.