Christina Anstead Blasts 'A—hole' Troll for 'Torturing' Family and Friends Following Split From Ant

Christina Anstead recently blasted an "a—hole" Internet troll for "torturing" her family and friends, following her split from husband, Ant. According to In Touch Weekly, a troll took to a post on Anstead's Instagram page and mocked her for "following zero people." The troll added, "Damn. Just shows this woman has got so many issues, especially jealousy over Tarek [El Moussa]‘s happiness."

After seeing the comments, Anstead fired back at the rude user. "I follow zero so all my friends don’t get blown up and tortured by assholes like you," she asserted. Anstead then added, "And anyone who likes this comment will get blocked along with any other person who leaves a rude comment on my daughter’s b-day post." Anstead's troll-crushing words come after she revealed that she and Anty are separating. The pair married in 2018, after Anstead divorced ex-husband — and Flop or Flop co-star — Tarek El Moussa. They share one child, Hudson London Anstead, who was born in 2019.

In the separation announcement post, Anstead wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

According to Us Weekly, friends of the now-former couple were "shocked" by the breakup news. A source told the outlet, "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others." Notably, Ant does not yet appear to have spoken publicly about the split. His most recent Instagram post was on Sept. 13.

Certainly any breakup is difficult, but In Touch Weekly reports that Anstead has been getting a lot of support from her ex-husband. An insider told the outlet that El Moussa "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife, as is his new love. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the insider said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."