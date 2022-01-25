‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd and Julie Reveal Major Weight Loss Updates

Reality stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are opening up about their weight loss journeys. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Chrisley Knows Best stars explained that they’ve both experienced major weight loss after partnering with Nutrisystem. The two also shared how life during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic inspired them to make healthy lifestyle changes.

Both Todd and Julie opened up about how they’re faring after going on a “partner” Nutrisystem plan. Julie explained how she was the first one to jump on the Nutrisystem bandwagon, as she’s been on the plan for “several years now.” She noted that the transition has “taken time,” adding, “It has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook and I love to eat. But Nutrisystem fit into that lifestyle for me because the food’s great and because it works and because it’s easy and it’s convenient.” The reality star went on to explain that her husband decided to join her after he noticed her results.

Todd said that he experienced weight gain during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. After seeing how successful Julie was on the Nutrisystem diet, he decided to give it a go. “And if you watch Chrisley Knows Best, then everyone knows that I’ve always been proud that I was the same size that I was when I finished high school and that had never changed,” he said. “COVID did more about my weight than it did my overall health. It screwed up my metabolism, but now Nutrisystem has helped me get that back.”

Todd shared that he’s lost 18 pounds after going on Nutrisystem, while Julie has lost 30 pounds. Even though they’re going on this weight loss journey together, they have differing viewpoints on their end goals. As for Todd, he is focused on “numbers and results” and said that he frequently shares those very achievements with his family. For Julie, she’s more focused on how she feels, saying that her weight loss journey is more than just the numbers on the scale. “[It’s] not just about the pounds, but seeing, knowing how I feel,” Julie shared. “I feel better on the inside. I feel better. I just turned 49 and I could tell I’m 49, but having dropped 30 pounds, I feel better. My knees feel better. My legs feel better. I can walk better.”