'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 9 Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

A new season of Chrisley Knows Best is on the way, with the reality show set to return for Season 9 on USA Network on Thursday, Aug. 12. Along with the premiere date, the network also released a one-minute teaser trailer, which starts with some classic Chrisley family antics.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are searching for their dream home in Nashville, Tennessee, and the couple is staying with Nanny Faye in the meantime. Meanwhile, their daughter Savannah Chrisley has purchased their old home and is attempting to renovate it to her taste, Julie gets her fortune read and Todd is coming up on his 52nd birthday. There's also a more serious scene where the couple's kids wonder whether their parents might be divorcing and footage of Todd preparing to help his son Grayson get his learner's permit. After Savannah walks in on her dad giving her mom a massage, Todd jokes to his wife in another scene, "People leave their kids all the time. Let's be those parents!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Season 9 synopsis reads, "While Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Savannah prepares to take over her parents' former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own. When Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor. Even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother, Chase, for dating advice. Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter. Whether they are enjoying a NASCAR race or a family vacation in Florida, one thing is certain, Chrisley hijinks and hilarity will follow."

Chrisley Knows Best premiered on USA Network in 2014 and follows the Chrisley family, led by patriarch Todd Chrisley and matriarch Julie Chrisley. They have three children together, sons Chase and Grayson and daughter Savannah. The show was initially centered in Rosell and Alpharetta in Georgia before primarily relocating to Nashville during Season 4. The first seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock and Season 8 will be available beginning Friday, July 9. A spinoff centered on Chase and Savannah, Growing Up Chrisley, premiered in 2019.