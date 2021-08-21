'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd and Julie Chrisley Launching 2 Major Business Ventures

✖

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been doing well financially during the pandemic. So much so, that they're planning to expand their business ventures. The Chrisleys announced they will be opening a restaurant and champagne bar in Nashville, TN. "We were approached to open a bar in downtown Nashville to utilize our name. We decided against that because we don’t drink and we don't advocate alcohol," Todd Chrisley said, per The Tennessean.

"Then approached again, about an upscale champagne bar, bridal lunches or brunches, and I agreed to do that," he continued. The Chrisleys have had plans to open a Southern home-cooking restaurant for years, but due to the pandemic, the plans had to take a back seat for the foreseeable future. The restaurant is much further along in progress –– the couple says they're about "three weeks away" from deciding on a location. The place could be open as soon as seven months.

The champagne bar took some talking into. Since Todd keeps family values at the forefront, and doesn't advocate alcohol consumption (Todd has launched his own non-alcoholic beverage brand in partnership with Beckett's Tonics California), the idea of a bar just wasn't something the patriarch was particularly interested in. Todd didn't want to put the Chrisley name next to a regular bar in Downtown Nashville, but a "classy" establishment he thought would be worth it. "If we’re going to participate in something, I want to participate in something classy, and you’re not out here bar fighting. This seemed a classier version," Chrisley said. "I’m excited for our next endeavors," Julie chimed in. "The restaurant and food is so in my wheelhouse, I’m excited to get this going."

Todd's new line of drinks with Beckett's was launched in April 2021. "There’s nothing more important to me than family, faith and leading by a virtuous example. That’s why I got involved with the creation of the Beckett’s™ brand, offering delicious and aesthetically gorgeous non-alcoholic spirits and tonics made with all natural ingredients!" he wrote in the caption. "I strongly encourage you to give it a try when you want to stay dry!" he said. "God bless you all for the love and support you’ve shown to help Beckett’s™ become a reality and a positive lifestyle change for so many!"