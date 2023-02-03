'Chrisley Knows Best' Alum Makes First Appearance Since Todd and Julie Chrisley Arrived at Prison

Todd Chrisley's mother, Faye Chrisley, is back in the public eye for the first time since the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch and his wife, Julie Chrisley, reported to prison. Todd and Julie's son, Chase Chrisley, took to Instagram Thursday with a hilarious video featuring his grandmother as he tried to drive her to the doctor's office, despite Nanny Faye's lack of direction.

"I'm driving Nanny Faye to her doctor's appointment today," the Growing Up Chrisley star says in the video. "And Nanny Faye refuses to give me an address, so I have to guess where we need to turn, because she won't tell me." Turning the camera to Faye to ask what had just happened, she simply states, "We made a mistake." The doctor's appointment was one filled with good news, however, as Chase shared on his Instagram Story an encouraging update about his grandma's health. "Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!," he wrote.

Nanny Faye and Todd's oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, reportedly made a trip down to visit Todd at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida last month after Todd reported to prison on Jan. 17. In November, Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of federal tax fraud. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley took to her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast earlier this week to share an update on her parents' prison life. "Dad ... he's doing pretty good. There are days that are tough, there's struggles. We talk to him. We email him. We get to see him. So, for that, I am forever grateful," the 25-year-old said of her father. Her mother, meanwhile, is keeping busy. "I will say that my mom, she's honestly, she's doing really well," Savannah added. "I know that it sounds crazy for me to say that. My mom, she's made friends, she's keeping busy, she's going to church, she's working, she's playing some spades. It makes my heart happy to know that my parents are OK."