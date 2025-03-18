Chrishell Stause Shares Sad Family Update in Emotional Post

Chrishell Stause is mourning the loss of her “beloved” dog Gracie. The Selling Sunset star, 43, announced on Monday, March 17, that her terrier mix had passed away.

“Our beloved Gracie left us peacefully today,” Stause wrote alongside photos and videos of her sweet pup over the years. “Thank you to anyone that was a friend to her and helped make her life here better. It’s impossible to post a fraction of the joy this angel brought me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In tribute to her late pup, Stause continued, “Gracie was adopted from the [Burbank Animal Shelter] and for the next week, if you tell them Gracie’s name, all adoption fees will be covered.”

The comment section was quickly filled with support from Stause’s loved ones, including partner G Flip, who wrote, “You were the most amazing momma to Gracie darling x.”

Stause’s Selling Sunset family was there for her as well, with co-star and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim commenting, “Gracie will forever live in our hearts, she touched so many of us as well as her furry friends like Niko and Zelda. You were a wonderful mommy throughout her long and happy life.” Heather Rae El Moussa chimed in, “Oh Chrishell I’m so sorry to hear this. You are the best dog mama love you.”

Stause also received condolences from her Traitors co-stars, including Ciara Miller, Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania and Carolyn Wiger. “Sweet Gracie,” Miller wrote alongside a heart. “I’m so sorry.” Ayan commented, “I am so sorry hunny she is an angel in heaven now,” as Wiger added, “Noooooo I am so so sorry!!!!” and Catania echoed, “I am so sorry.”

Chrishell Stause attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

After receiving the many comforting comments, Stause went on to thank everyone for their support in an Instagram Story post. “I’m reading all the message[s] and texts coming in,” she wrote. “They really do feel like receiving a much needed hug. But don’t have the energy to respond right now. But truly thank you.”

Stause, who adopted Gracie in 2016, gushed over her rescue pup during a 2021 campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), encouraging people to adopt rescue animals instead of buying pets from breeders.

“The dog that will be your best friend, that will change your life, that will be your life companion, is sitting there waiting for you,” she said at the time, adding that “there are already too many dogs that don’t have homes.”