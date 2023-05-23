Chrishell Stause and G Flip Got Their Wedding Vows Tattooed

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are making their wedding vows a permanent part of them. After the Selling Sunset star tied the knot with the Australian pop star in May, G Flip revealed to PEOPLE that their private wedding celebration included getting tattoos of their vows inked on them.

"Not going to share them, but we've got them tattooed," teased G Flip. "Some, some of them." The vows were a particularly important and stressful part of the wedding for the musician. "[I was] freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. 'Cause I wanted to say how I was feeling, so I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I'm feeling," the "Be Your Man" singer explained. "So yeah, it was all a little, little bit nerve-wracking, but it was like just so beautiful. And it was just so fun, and it was just so us... It was really, really cute."

Asked about the public spotlight on their relationship, G Flip said it was "interesting that people care so much," while the couple is "just living life." They continued, "We're just like two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy. ...It's great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this... Makes you happier. And Chrishell's just f-king so awesome. I just love her so much. She's so beautiful and such a ray of light in my life."

Stause first confirmed she was dating the Aussie during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion following her split from boss Jason Oppenheim. On May 10, the Netflix star shared an Instagram reel featuring moments of her relationship with G Flip that culminated in their wedding. "Love doesn't always go as planned...Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she wrote in the caption, calling G Flip "one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there."

Oppenheim congratulated the newlyweds at the time in the comment section. "I am SO excited for this," he wrote. "You and G are the most inspiring couple, and the affection between you both is so pure." Adding a heart-eyed emoji, the reality personality continued, "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!" Selling Sunset Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.