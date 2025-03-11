‘The Traitors’: 3 Faithfuls Who Should’ve Been Traitors in Season 3

Season three of The Traitors ended in typically explosive fashion last week, with (spoiler!) four Faithfuls—Dolores, Dylan, Gabby and Ivar—taking home the $204,300 prize pot.

It was a long and tumultuous go-round for the Traitors this time, who basically imploded over time as a group despite strong performances from each murderous contestant.

If you haven’t seen it, Traitors is similar to Clue, Mafia, and Among Us. Contestants (‘Faithfuls’) join together to earn money for themselves by competing in competitions set in and around a Scottish castle. However, some players are charged with ‘murdering’ their fellow players in the process—and, by doing so, they become the titular Traitors. Here are three Faithfuls who should’ve donned the Traitors’ signature cloak in season three.

Chrishell Stause

A contestant so heavily believed to be innocent that the eventual reason for her murder was for being “too Faithful,” the Selling Sunset star would’ve been perfect recruitment material. Her strong alliance with Gabby and Nikki would’ve easily carried her to the end, and she would’ve never been suspected.

Bob Harper

This Biggest Loser would’ve been the biggest surprise as a Traitor. Not only was he pegged as the “most positive player,” but he was well liked by all and made several prudent gameplay moves before his murder. It’s hard to imagine Bob as a Traitor, but that’s what would have made him so effective.

Tom Sandoval

Come on. You know this would’ve been the peak of reality TV. The infamous Vanderpump Rules star, who made headlines on and off the screen for cheating on his girlfriend of ten years with another co-star, as a Traitor? That’s gold. Especially because nearly every contestant deemed him too stupid to be of any harm. Which, granted, was probably correct because the man deemed himself a master sleuth for being able to finish reading The Da Vinci Code. But even if he knocked himself out immediately, every minute of it would’ve been the best Traitors moment so far.