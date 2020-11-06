✖

After eight weeks on Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell Stause's journey was cut short Monday night. After landing in the bottom two following her Viennese waltz with partner Gleb Savchenko, "Team Selling It" was sent home, dashing their hopes of grabbing the Mirrorball Trophy, in a moment that Stause admits was "heartbreaking." Days after their elimination, Stause, in a guest blog for Entertainment Tonight, opened up about her exit and her post-DWTS plans.

In the post, Stause said that she "saw the writing on the wall as soon as it was" herself and Savchenko "left on ballroom floor" alongside Skai Jackson and pro partner Alan Bersten. The Selling Sunset star said "it felt a bit surreal because you are never really prepared to go home in this process," adding that "it was heartbreaking to have it end." Stause wrote that the elimination was made even harder given that she and Savchenko "had such a fun week planned" for the upcoming "Musical Icons" night and they "were really proud" of their Viennese Waltz.

Although the elimination has been a hard one to swallow, Stause expressed her gratitude for the time she did have on the ABC dancing competition and expressed special thanks for her dancing partner, saying that she's "gained a lifelong friend in him." Stause noted that throughout the competition, celebrities and their professional dancing partners really "become so bonded," so much so that she has "already introduced him to my Selling Sunset friends because I knew they would all love each other." In her message, Stause also gave a special shoutout to the fans who tirelessly supported her and Savchenko throughout the competition.

"Knowing that so many of you watched and voted is so touching. There is so much craziness going on in the world and for someone to take time out of their day to vote and leave encouraging messages on social media has been the absolute sweetest thing," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me to have the best experience of my life! I will never get over how fun this was."

As for what's next? Stause says that "it is back to work" for her, and while the fate of Selling Sunset remains up in the air, still awaiting a renewal from Netflix, she is "always hustling on my back up plan. Selling Sunset is a huge time commitment, but I have some exciting ideas if I find myself free." For the moment, though, Stause plans to treat herself to a little TLC, noting that she "would love to take a little trip and let my body take a break on a beach somewhere! Baked goods are also definitely in my future." There is at least one thing Stause knows to be certain: "I will absolutely be watching the show and rooting everyone on!"