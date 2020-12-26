'Dancing With the Stars': Keo Motsepe Spends Christmas With Chrishell Stause's Family

✖

Chrishell Stause introduced her boyfriend and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to the family! The two took their relationship to a new level when the 31-year-old met the Selling Sunset star's relatives. In an Instagram post, Stause was in matching pajamas with everyone as they all posed for a photo. However, while she said that her man "fit right in" she did clarify that everyone in her family was tested for COVID-19 before spending the holiday together.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in," she shared. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!! Sending you all so much love [pink heart emoji]." The 39-year-old then told her followers that since this was the first Christmas since her mom, Ranae, passed away, they all felt it was important to spend the holidays together, but knowing this would upset some onlookers. In the rest of her caption she then explained that everyone practiced the proper safety measures.

"Edit: To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I understand you won't agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from - This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment."

She ended with, "Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides." Stause received backlash from some of her followers after the two shared their sweet moments on social media.

Stause has had to come ot her defense on a number of occasions recently. After appearing on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, fans of the popular ABC show thought she may have had something to do with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko's split from longtime wife, Elena Samodanova. After announcing that she was not involved in anything, despite Samodanova accusing her estranged husband of "ongoing infidelity," she's now having to defend her relationship with Motseps, but is doing so with a positive attitude.