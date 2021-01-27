Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Help From Toddler Son Crew in Sneak Peek of Discovery+ Series 'Magnolia Table'

✖

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are recruiting the help of their 2-year-old son Crew as they embark on their latest endeavor in their new series, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. While the toddler, the youngest of their five children, may still be too young to wield a hammer on their Fixer Upper reboot, he’s more than old enough to help his parents collect fresh ingredients to cook up mouth-watering dishes on his mother’s new discovery+ cooking show.

In a new Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines clip shared Monday, the parents-of-five enlist the help of their youngest to collect a few eggs so Joanna can whisk up eggs Benedict and biscuits. As the little one plays around a tree at their Waco, Texas homestead, Joanna calls on her son to "come walk with us. We're gonna go in the garden." Chip hypes up the excitement with, "Come on, let's go get some eggs" as the little one runs to them.

Crew quickly proves he's a pro at the task, expertly carrying a bucket to the chicken coops and declaring, "I got it! I got it!" He gets a little help from dad, who lifts him up so that he can grab the eggs and put them in the bucket. By the time all of the eggs are collected, the little one is beaming, with Joanna stating, "Thank you, Crew. You want me to bring you some biscuits home?" Crew replies, "Yeah."

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines officially launched on discovery+, Discovery's new streaming service, on Jan. 4. The series finds Joanna cooking up some delicious recipes. Announcing the series, which is part of the couple's upcoming Magnolia Network, the mom-of-five stressed the "impact" food has "on the togetherness of family." She said food "bolsters our traditions and it maintains our fondest memories and our notion of home and family," adding that "with just one bite, food can bring you back to a specific moment in time."

Throughout Season 1, the HGTV star brings out her "tried and true, family favorites," recipes that remind her "of my childhood, or my heritage, or lazy Saturday mornings at home with my family." Throughout the first season, she has already tackled everything from Fatayar & Lebanese Salad to Friendsgiving Casserole. She has also shared layered arugula salad with paid vinaigrette, French onion dip, baked brie, and strawberry shortcake.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines currently airs on discovery+ as part of the Magnolia Network Preview. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is also available for streaming on the service. Both series will later be available on Magnolia Network, which is set to launch sometime this year.