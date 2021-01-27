Chip and Joanna Gaines Offer First Look at Discovery+ Series 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'

✖

Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting back to work, and on Wednesday, the couple released a first look at their upcoming series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Set to debut on Discovery's new streaming service, discovery+ this month, the first episode finds the couple tackling their latest project and adorably getting a little help from their youngest child, 2-yeaar-old son Crew, whom they dub "the boss baby."

In the clip, shared with the Today show, Chip and Joanna hit a sudden roadblock in their renovations when Joanna decides she wants to put in a change order for the entryway, where work had already begun. Her husband is reluctant, and so they opt for the expertise of their toddler, who is getting to work just like his older siblings – Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 10 — did before him. Proving that he's a mama’s boy, Crew adorably sides with Joanna, with the mom-of-five boasting that her son said, "let her do her thing."

We have an exclusive first look at “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” featuring @chipgaines and @joannagaines! pic.twitter.com/K0VNQrhWMg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2021

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is spinoff of the couple's former HGTV series Fixer Upper. That series had been a fan-favorite on the network, running for five seasons before airing its final episode in April 2018. During its time on the network, the series became he top-rated unscripted series on cable, reaching over 16.6 million viewers at its peak. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the couple said that while they "really believed it was a chapter closed" when the final Fixer Upper episode aired, they "knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again."

Since Fixer Upper ended, the couple has announced new endeavors that are keeping the series alive, including the launch of their own network, Magnolia Networks, as well as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. The series, set to debut on Jan. 29, sees the couple renovating outdated houses all while juggling their day-to-day lives, including their other business endeavors and their family-of-seven.

Along with the sneak peek of episode one, first-look photos for the upcoming series were also released this week. They can be viewed on Entertainment Weekly by clicking here. The first episode will find the Gaienses renovating a neglected home for newlyweds, with episode two finding them renovating the house of a longtime employee, John, who moved from New York to Waco, Texas. In the third episode, Chip and Joanna are recruited by a first-time homeowner to rescue her house from the 1950s, and in the four episode, they will help with a community effort to renovate a local girls' shelter.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home debuts on discovery+ on Friday, Jan. 29 as part of the preview for Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Network. Magnolia Network will fully launch with a number of shows later this year. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates on the Gaineses and Fixer Upper!