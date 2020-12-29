Cheryl Burke Open to Being a Judge, Mentor on 'Dancing With the Stars' After Competing (Exclusive)

✖

Cheryl Burke has had quite the run on Dancing With the Stars. The professional dancer’s career on the ABC competition has spanned two decades after just completing her 23rd season. After her latest run on Season 29 came to an end with partner A.J. McLean, speculation began whether or not she’d be hanging up her Dancing With the Stars shoes.

The 36-year-old got the rumors going herself while appearing on Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast at the beginning of November, Burke cited her age, the physical toll that comes with the sport and explained it was “time to hang up those shoes.” This, though, was before her time on this season ended with McLean, which as she suggested during that specific podcast, she wants to go out on top. Now, Burke seems to be a little more inclined to return if she’s asked to return.

“You can never say never,” Burke told PopCulture over the phone. Burke, who was recently inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, said that she’d be open to returning for Season 30 but perhaps not as one of the contestants. “I just hope that the show could see me in a different light as well,” Burke explained. “I would love to be a judge. I feel like I could actually help the couples and encourage them and also help them improve.” The series typically runs with three judges but has used a fourth from time to time and has also brought in guest judges. There’s also no telling what the panel will look like with Len Goodman not doing this past season because of the coronavirus pandemic and instead being replaced by Derek Hough.

Whatever the case may be and whenever she does decide to step away from the floor, Burke feels the show’s contestants could really use a “third eye” to make the experience go smoother. “We always need that,” Burke confessed. “As professionals, it's hard to do everything right as far as choreography. And then also, that person who critiques them when you're dancing with them, you can't see everything.” Burke referred to her time on Dancing With the Stars Juniors in which the pairs were joined by a mentor. She said that proved to be “very helpful.” This, she feels, would also remove any potential miscommunication that happens when the judges give their critiques, which is the only feedback the dancers get all season. Burke mentioned how Kaitlyn Bristowe, the eventual Season 29 winner, had her spats with Carrie Ann Inaba because of miscommunication. Burke feels that having that extra set of eyes to go with the professional would be a massive boost for the celebrities.

Nonetheless, Burke’s future leaves some questions lingering. Still, it certainly sounds like she isn’t ready to give up on Dancing With the Stars, whether it be coming on for her 24th season as a competitor or stepping into a new position.