Chelsea Houska Expecting Baby No. 4, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Are Ecstatic

The Teen Mom 2 world has something new to look forward to after Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer announced Wednesday they were expecting another baby! The couple, who married in 2016, are parents already to two young children, Watson, 3, and Layne, 23 months, and Houska is also mother to daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. With a new season of Teen Mom 2 set to premiere Sept. 1, Houska's co-stars, friends and fans of the MTV show couldn't hold back their excitement at being able to watch the new part of the family's journey. Keep scrolling to see their reactions to the big baby news.

Baby on the way... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:44am PDT The couple announced they were expecting another member of the family on Instagram, writing all the names of their children on a wooden beam of their new home alongside a space left for "Baby." Houska captioned her post, "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021." DeBoer shared the same photo with a different caption, writing, "The Grand Finale! (We Think [wink emoji]) Baby #4!"

Teen Mom stars weigh in While plenty of Houska's Teen Mom co-stars retweeted MTV's official announcement of her pregnancy, others took to her Instagram post directly to send their love. Catelynn Lowell of Teen Mom OG wrote, "Congratulations to you guys!!!!" while her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, who just gave birth to her fourth child, a baby boy, on July 30 wrote alongside heart emojis, "This. So happy for y'all!!!! And I love that you write your story into your home."

Other stars... (Photo: Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage, Getty) Houska's big announcement also drew attention from stars outside the Teen Mom franchise, including Sweet Magnolias actress Jamie Lynn Spears, who is a mother of two herself. "Omg you are going all in..good for you!!" she commented. "Congrats to you and your beautiful family!!" Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley, a mother of one son who now hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with Lowry, also made sure to send her love, commenting, "Yay a yay congrats to y'all!"

Well-wishes Plenty of people who have watched Houska's journey from 16 and Pregnant to this point were thrilled at the news as well, sending their well-wishes on Twitter. Chelsea and Cole having another baby 😍😍😍 I love them lol. So happy for Chels #teenmom — Alana Michelle (@LilBit__) August 5, 2020 Congratulations! ❤️ so nice to see you come full circle and get your happily ever after! Love seeing all your happy moments — Kelly (@Kellybeans2020) August 5, 2020

'Big family' Others remembered DeBoer's desire for a big family, which he expressed to Houska early on in their relationship, and were grateful that the two were living their dream. Aww Congratulations!! 😃To you both so happy for you all!! Your such a Beautiful Family!!😃🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳💙💕🎉🎉🎉 — Sonu Dhiman (@SonuDhiman28) August 5, 2020 This is your dream! So happy for you! Big family! 🥳❤️ —  Priceless (@BrownSkin_Lina) August 5, 2020

'Adds to the Love' Houska and DeBoer are one of the more beloved couples on Teen Mom, and their fans were quick to praise them as an "amazing mother" and "great father" who deserved "all the happiness." Omg congratulations!! ❤❤❤❤ You're such an amazing mother and Cole is a great father so adding another baby just adds to the love. ❤❤ — Reality TV junkie!💯❤ (@Princes56009613) August 5, 2020 😍😍 Omg you'd think I knew you with how happy I was to see that!! Your family is gorgeous! I've watched you since day one of the show and love how your story has turned out! You deserve all the happiness, congratulations and best wishes to you all — Jess Symes 🇳🇿 (@jesssymes1) August 6, 2020