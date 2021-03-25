'Chrisley Knows Best' and 'Growing up Chrisley' Renewed

✖

Fans of the Chrisley family can look forward to more episodes and funny southern antics as USA Network announces it has renewed both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley for another season. The former show will be returning for Season 9 and its spinoff will be entering Season 3. Both series will premiere in summer 2021. The franchise has clearly proven successful for the network. Chrisley Knows Best boasts an average of 1.5 million total viewers year-to-date and the second season of Growing Up Chrisley brought in an average of 1.1 million viewers.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family, which includes his loving wife Julie, their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s beloved mother Nanny Faye. The second series within the franchise follows Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood away from Todd and Julie. Chase has turned a corner in his maturity and is more interested in “adulting,” while Savannah is entering a new chapter in her life and ready to focus on herself, her friends, and having fun. But while they've ventured out of the nest, the family patriarch keeps a watchful eye to ensure his eldest kids never stray too far from home.

The news comes ahead of the Chrisley Knows Best season finale, which airs Thursday night (March 25) on USA Network at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the latest promo, the father of four receives a call from his estranged son, Kyle, which sends him through a tailspin of emotions. "Hey, this is Kyle," the oldest Chrisley son says over the phone. "I just wanted to reach out because I'd really like to see you." To which Todd responds saying, "Well, I would like that as well. Can I call you back when I get out of the car?" Once his son confirms that's okay for him, the two say "love you" before hanging up.

"I was expecting Kyle to call because my mother said she'd given him my number. But expecting someone to call then someone actually calling is a whole different thing," Chrisley says in the confessional. In the car, he admits to still wanting a relationship with his son. "I want that because, you know, every day that's lost is a day that you don't ever get back," Todd says. "I want to see him but, I'm not diving all in just to be hurt again."

Both shows are produced by Maverick TV USA, an All3Media America Company. Todd Chrisley Productions is one of the production companies behind Growing Up Chrisley, of which, Todd Chrisley serves as an executive producer along with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Hank Stepleton, Lyndee Brown.