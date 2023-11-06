Chantel Everett Teases 'Most Intense' Season of 'The Family Chantel' Ever (Exclusive)

Chantel Everett is looking to the future after her explosive divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Ahead of the intense final season of The Family Chantel, premiering Monday, Nov. 6, the TLC star opened up to PopCulture.com about the drama to come as she navigates her divorce, jaw-dropping revelations and family feuding while keeping the faith that she'll find love again.

After Jimeno decided to file for divorce after hitting his breaking point last season, Everett said it was "very difficult" having to see him face-to-face while filming and while finalizing their divorce "but necessary." She explained, "This is the most intense season because, obviously, we are divorced. And you will see that the families, they have no reason to hold back now. If you thought that it couldn't get any worse, it does." Everett's parents have long suspected that Jimeno had ulterior motives when it came to his relationship with their daughter, and while the 90 Day Fiancé alum won't confirm if she believes they were right in the end, she does confirm it all "will be cleared up" this season.

While Everett knows it will be difficult for her to see the end of her marriage play out this season on The Family Chantel, she's taking everything "one day at a time" while focusing on herself, "healing and just self-love." She continued, "If I'm honest, it is a painful reminder to have to sort of relive some emotional parts of my life. ... I feel like if I could share the most vulnerable part of my life and someone can see my mistakes and see how I've handled it, it could help somebody else. Which is why I agreed to it."

Everett is looking to get back out in the dating world, but she admits she's not quite sure how to begin the next chapter. "I am interested in dating, just trying to get back out there, but, honestly, I don't know where to start because I haven't done that in seven years," she told PopCulture. "I say it all the time, I'd love to just bump into somebody in the library and drop my books, and a man, he helps me pick him up and then we fall in love, but I don't know that that happens anymore." The reality personality is looking for "someone who's very kind and intelligent, likes to travel, [is] tall, muscular, [and] generous," she added, among other things. "The list is long, but I know it's out there." The Family Chantel premieres Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.