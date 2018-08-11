’90 Day Fiance’ Chantel Sparks Breakup Rumors After Fans Notice Missing Ring

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett had fans thinking she and Pedro Jimeno have called it quits after she posted a photo of herself without her wedding ring.

On Wednesday, Everett shared a photo of herself in her hospital scrubs, holding up a pink phone to take a selfie. In the photo, she is clearly not wearing a wedding ring, but is wearing a small watch.

“Working women Wednesday in my Jaanuu scrubs. I never wear anything else to work. I have a discount code for you guys,” she wrote, alongside a discount code for the Jaanu website.

Some fans went berserk, assuming she and Jimeno are no longer married.

“You’re done with Pedro right?” one fan asked.

“WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR WEDDING RING GIRL ??? ARE YOU STILL WITH PEDRO,” one all-caps happy fan wrote.

“Are you still with Pedro?” another wrote.

One fan theorized that TLC asked Everett not to wear her wedding ring in photos to avoid spoiling future episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

“I’m just curious are you under contract to not post pictures of you and Pedro?” the fan asked.

Others suggested that she might not be wearing the wedding ring because she is a nurse. That idea still did not smell right to some fans.

“Nurses can wear jewelry. So can doctors,” one fan wrote. “My sister is a head nurse very close to becoming a doctor. She wears it every day.”

Another fan suggested it was just an old picture taken before she married Jimeno.

Everett and Jimeno were featured in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance back in 2016. The series centers on couples who decide to get marry before the foreign partner’s visa expires. In their case, Jimeno is from the Dominican Republic. Their families are not happy with the situation, but they are still married and were featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

The tension between the two families is still there, as made clear during this summer’s Happily Ever After episodes. As In Touch Weekly notes, one recent episode included a fight between Jimeno and Everett’s brother River. In another episode, Chantal herself expressed concern that Jimeno was sending too much money back to his family in the Dominican Republic.

“He’s just willing to give them whatever they want to be comfortable, and my parents suspect that Pedro’s family wanted him to marry me for a green card,” she said. “I don’t know if I totally agree with my parents, but at the same time, he does send a lot of money back.”

